Brookshire Grocery Co. has announced store directors and details for the opening of stores in locations that were acquired from Cranford’s, according to a news release.

Cranford’s stores closed Oct. 27. Brookshire’s Spring Market store at Redfield opened Nov. 2. Brookshire’s Food Store at White Hall opened Nov. 4 and Brookshire’s at Hot Springs Village opened Oct. 31.

The store directors are Corey Baker at the Redfield site; Eddie Medley at Hot Springs Village; and Connor Tackett at White Hall. The stores will operate daily from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m., according to the release.

Baker is a 20-year company veteran who has led the Spring Market store in Iowa, La., since its opening in 2016. He worked his way up in the company serving in various leadership roles in Lafayette and Abbeville, La.

Medley has 33 years of experience with the company and has also led stores in Pine Bluff and Malvern. He has also headed the Brookshire’s store in Arkadelphia since 2007.

Tackett is a native of Arkadelphia. He began his career with Brookshire’s in 2010 as a courtesy clerk at the Brookshire’s in Arkadelphia. He worked his way up to assistant store manager serving in Arkadelphia. He also served in this role in Hope and Pine Bluff stores.

Official grand opening celebrations will take place following renovations to convert the stores to their new banners. The stores will remain open while renovations take place. Work will be scheduled so that there is minimal impact to customers or their shopping experience, according to the release.

“We have selected outstanding leadership for these stores and are very excited to welcome the employees who have joined us from Cranford’s,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and chief executive officer for BGC. “We look forward to providing exceptional experiences and value to customers through the core values that have guided our company for 90 years.”

“We have operated Brookshire’s stores in Arkansas for 45 years and are thrilled to be coming to Hot Springs Village and White Hall. We are also very happy to be bringing our Spring Market format to Redfield,” he said.

BGC operates 181 Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores in Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana.

Details: brookshires.com or spring-market.com.