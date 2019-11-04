The "precautionary boil water notice" issued Oct. 31 for residents of Hot Springs Village POA living in Garland County within the area of Palisandro, Castano, Mandarina, Avellano, Ceriza, Peral and Montana subdivisions has been lifted.

The water main break that occurred on Nopal Lane has been repaired. An adequate disinfectant level has been established throughout the distribution system. Satisfactory completion of the bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have questions, you may contact Chris Boutzale, Hot Springs Village Water/Wastewater Superintendent at 501-922-5556.