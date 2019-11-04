Melanie Johnson Dumas has announced her intention to run for a third term on the Jefferson County Quorum Court.

“It has been a privilege to represent District 7 on the Quorum Court over the past two terms,” she said in a press release. “We are seeing wonderful things happening for Jefferson County and I would like to continue to be of service in helping our county move forward.”

“I will continue to address each issue that comes before the court with an open mind, gain all of the facts and make what I feel will be the best decision to benefit Jefferson County,” Johnson Dumas said. “In order to do that, I am asking for your support and your vote in the Democratic Primary election. Thank you in advance.”