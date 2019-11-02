THEFTS

SOUTH 17TH STREET, 700 BLOCK: A mattress, two end tables, a chest, a wallet, jewelry, two Bluetooth speakers, clothes and tools valued at $2,950 were reported stolen.

5111 ROGERS AVE.: Merchandise valued at $1,100 was reported stolen from JCPenney.

MIDLAND BOULEVARD, 3400 BLOCK: A purse, two Social Security cards, a child support card and 20 ibuprofen tablets valued at $40 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

LEANN SLAVENS OF BONANZA was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and furnishing a prohibited article in a correctional facility and misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man threatened to "go get (his) gun" in response to noise coming from their apartment.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man threatened to shoot him over money he said he owes his ex-wife.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

CODY WAYNE ELKINS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony petition to revoke bond warrant.

MATTHEW PAUL KEOMOUNGHKHOUNE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant.

LADRA QUENSHAY MARTON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony furnishing a prohibited article in a correctional facility and misdemeanor theft of services, obstruction of governmental operations and public intoxication.

RAY ALLEN SEBASSTIAN OF LITTLE ROCK was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant out of Sebastian County, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Fort Smith and surrender off bond.