Bass Reeves has quietly worked his way into current pop culture, more than 110 years after his death.

He was seen on the first episode of HBO’s "The Watchmen," his life story portrayed in a silent film being watched by a young boy during the Tulsa Race Riots in 1921. Biopics are in the works at Amazon Studios and HBO (co-produced by Morgan Freeman). “Cowboy,” a play about Reeves, was introduced this year at the National Black Theatre Festival.

His actual life already seems like a movie, albeit one that seems almost implausible, and one in which myth and reality mix with little way to untangle the two.

According to the Fort Smith National Historic Site, it is believed that Reeves was born in July 1838 in Crawford County (which at the time also included part of current Sebastian County). He was born into a family of slaves owned by William Reeves. Bass asked to learn to read, but was not allowed. However, he did learn to shoot and became a crack shot, and he would enter competitions and win.

The owner’s son, George Reeves, and Bass appeared to have a close relationship for a master and slave. George took Bass with him when he joined the Confederate Army in 1861. Although it cannot be substantiated, it was rumored that sometime during the Civil War, Bass and George had an argument over a card game, which resulted in Bass giving George a severe beating. Fearing repercussions, Bass ran and ended up in Indian Territory.

According to Jim Spears, a member of the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation board and retired Sebastian County circuit judge, Reeves also took George’s watch, a repeating rifle, and other items. While he was in the Indian Territory, Reeves learned the languages and customs of many of the tribes there.

After the Civil War, Reeves moved back to Crawford County, married and started a horse breeding business. He and his wife, Jennie, had 10 children, five boys and five girls. During this time, Bass would also earn extra money as a scout and tracker in the Indian territory.

In 1875, Bass was asked to be a deputy marshal.

“Because of his race and because of his abilities,” Spears said, “he was able to blend in, and people would not suspect him. He used disguises a lot. It was quite effective with bringing in outlaws.”

According to the National Historic Site, one of Reeves' disguises was pretending he was on the run from the law himself (even shooting holes in his hat and saying a posse had done it) to talk two outlaw brothers into running with him. While the two were sleeping, Reeves handcuffed them and took them away, while their mother cursed at him.

Spears said that most of the crimes committed involved introducing liquor into the territory, horse thieving, larceny and murder. One of Reeves' captures was Belle Starr, who knew Cole Younger of the James-Younger Gang. Younger was known to sometimes hide on her family’s farm. Reeves arrested her for horse thievery, and she was imprisoned for nine months. She was a model prisoner, but returned to the outlaw life after getting out. She died at the age of 40, shot in the back. Her killer is unknown to this day.

Reeves himself was charged with murder once. In 1884, Reeves shot and killed a posse cook. Spears suggests that Reeves was cleaning his gun and it went off. Other accounts suggest that Reeves and the cook argued, and Reeves shot the cook after he had poured hot grease down the throat of a puppy Reeves had in camp. Or maybe the puppy belonged to the cook. Regardless, Reeves was not charged until 1886. He was unable to make bond and spent months in prison. He appeared before Judge Isaac Parker and was defended by William Henry Harrison Clayton. Reeves was acquitted and returned to his marshaling.

Reeves had to bring in his own son, Bennie, after he was charged with murdering his wife. Bennie Reeves was convicted and served 11 years at Fort Leavenworth.

It is estimated that during his career, Bass captured 3,000 people or more. Spears believes that number is exaggerated, but he does not doubt that the number of men Reeves killed during that time to be 14 (although there are also estimates of 12 and 20). Another bit of mythology Spears disagrees with is that Bass is the model for the Lone Ranger, a suggestion that has come up in Art Burton’s 2006 book about the lawman and has also been promoted by Bill O’Reilly.

After the Indian Territory officially became Oklahoma in 1907, Reeves became a federal marshal before eventually joining the Muskogee police force. He worked that job for a few years before poor health forced him to stop. He died Jan. 12, 1910, of Bright’s disease (inflammation of the kidney), the same disease that ended the life of Judge Isaac C. Parker.

“He was one of the first, if not the first, black deputy marshals west of the Mississippi River,” Spears said. “He’s a legitimate American hero.”

Bass Reeves will be featured prominently at the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith when it opens. Some of the artifacts include the watch and rifle Bass took from George Reeves, as well as a badge that is believed to have belonged to Reeves.