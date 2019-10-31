Special to The Commercial

Thursday

Oct 31, 2019 at 12:01 AM


The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as other activities.


Lunch menus include:


Monday, Nov. 4


Garlic Rosemary chicken, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, Mandarin oranges and milk.


Tuesday, Nov. 5


Glazed ham, country potatoes, glazed carrots, wheat roll, fresh banana and milk.


Wednesday, Nov. 6


Beef chili macaroni, green beans, whole kernel corn, white bread, frosted cake and milk.


Thursday, Nov. 7


Pork loin, country gravy, oven roasted sweet potatoes, okra and tomatoes, wheat bread, carnival cookie and milk.


Friday, Nov. 8


Hamburger patty, lettuce and tomato, French fries, hamburger bun, hot cinnamon applesauce, mustard and ketchup and milk.


Strachota exercise classes and activities include:


Monday, Wednesday and Friday


Jazzercise, aerobics, Walk away the Pounds, Sit-a-cise, advanced aerobics and hip hop line dancing.


Tuesday and Thursday


Drums Alive, PEPPI, Movement with Balance, Word Search, Dominoes, puzzles, Bingo and coloring.


Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.