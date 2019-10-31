Not only is the Utilities Department responsible for completing the consent decree, but it has water treatment projects and non-consent decree wastewater work that needs to be done.

Interim Utilities Director Lance McAvoy presented to the Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday the three capital improvement plans.

“(These) are all separate programs, so you can see the cost of doing the work that needs to get done just to maintain our systems and those that are needed to address the consent decree,” City Administrator Carl Geffken said.

According to the documents, Fort Smith is estimated to pay $684.8 million over the next 10 years, though this may fluctuate due to prices and projects coming in under budget. In 2020 alone, the work is expected to cost $84.9 million, and only $18.1 million is currently funded.

Most of the projects on the water treatment and distribution plan are related to the Lake Fort Smith Transmission Line project, which is designed to ensure water is available for all residents as the city grows south.

The nine highest priority water projects — these include the waterline, master plan required by the Arkansas Department of Health, Lee Creek lagoon lining and federally mandated risk assessment and emergency response plan — are all considered funded.

Other maintenance work required by the Department of Health, neighborhood waterline upgrades and smaller portions of the transmission line are all planned for 2020 but are not funded.

McAvoy said if a project is unfunded, that means money hasn’t been specifically assigned to it or the city doesn’t have enough to pay for it.

The water plan is expected to cost $30.2 million in 2020 and $199.1 million in the next decade. This includes the estimated cost to complete the transmission line, which was not previously available.

Non-consent decree wastewater

Despite having to spend millions on sewer upgrades to comply with the consent decree, the work doesn’t stop there.

The Utilities Department will finish the cost evaluation to upgrade and expand the Massard Wastewater Treatment Plant this year. It wants to complete upgrades to the P Street treatment plant scum removal project, retrofit the plants to use peracetic acid in treatment processes, which is considered safer for the employees and community. There is also a match grant project currently underway to upgrade the water and sewer lines at Chaffee Crossing.

McAvoy said flood recovery and two highway relocation projects are marked as unfunded because they are not ready to proceed, but money has been set aside.

“Those three projects do include partial or total reimbursement back to the city, however, we have to fund those projects upfront,” McAvoy said. “We pay for the projects and then we’re reimbursed.”

The non-consent decree wastewater work is expected to cost nearly $235 million over the next 10 years and $23.3 million in 2020.

The Times Record previously reported the consent decree work will cost $31.4 million next year, and upwards of $250.7 million through the next seven years.

“I’d say that’s a pretty big ask to the citizens,” At-large Director Neal Martin said of the plans.

McAvoy said projects approved by the board for 2020 that end up not being funded will be moved to 2021.

‘A devastation’

To afford these projects, there are a few options. Geffken said the board can evaluate residential water rate changes for that program, if necessary. The city is already working potential adjustments for wholesale customers. Neither rate has changed since 2011.

The biggest effort, though, is to extend the timeline of the consent decree and have the Department of Justice alter the requirements.

Vice Mayor and At-large Director Kevin Settle said the cost of the consent decree is “a devastation” for many residents, while Geffken and McAvoy have stated some of the requirements or the order in which projects must be done are illogical.

Adjustments to the consent decree, McAvoy said, would allow utilities work to be done at a more manageable and affordable rate than what Fort Smith is experiencing.

Geffken hopes to have more information this week or next about negotiations with the federal government about consent decree modifications.

The board will vote on the improvement plans at its regular meeting Tuesday.