A fourth-generation family company has opened Brookshire’s Food Store near the West Gate.

Brookshire Grocery Co. opened its new store in the former Foodwise store at 4545 Highway 7 last Thursday, Oct. 31.

Brookshire’s will be open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. The Hot Springs Village Foodwise and two other Arkansas stores bought from Little Rock-based Cranford's Supermarkets closed Oct. 27.

Village store director is Eddie Medley. Having led the Brookshire’s store in Arkadelphia since 2007, Medley has 33 years of experience with the company. He has also led stores in Pine Bluff and Malvern.

An official grand opening will follow renovation. Work will be scheduled for minimal impact to customers.

“We look forward to providing exceptional experiences and value to customers through the core values that have guided our company for 90 years,” said Brad Brookshire, BGC chairman/chief executive officer of the Tyler, Texas-based company. “We have operated Brookshire’s stores in Arkansas for 45 years and are thrilled to be coming to Hot Springs Village.”

“We are pleased to have secured a strong partner in Brookshire Grocery Co., who shares our focus on customers and who respects and values their employees. We know BGC very well and are confident that the 3 stores being transitioned will see continued success in their communities,” Cranford’s president/CEO Larry Cranford said in a release. “We would like to thank our loyal customers who have faithfully supported Cranford’s and our team of hardworking associates for their commitment to serving our customers over the past 30 years.”

BGC operates 181 Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores in Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana. In addition to 3 new locations in Arkansas, including Redfield and White Hall, 2 Brookshire’s Food Stores are in El Dorado, and one each in Ashdown, Magnolia, Crossett, Camden and Arkadelphia. Four Super 1 Foods stores are in Pine Bluff, and 1 is in Hope.

BGC, a regional family-owned grocery business with three distribution centers, employs nearly 14,000. Forbes recognized BGC as one of America’s Best-in-State Employers for 2019.