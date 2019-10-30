RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (October 21, 2019)—All junior high and high school band students are invited to participate in Arkansas Tech University Band Member for a Day 2019 on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The day with the ATU marching band, known far and wide as Arkansas’ Band of Distinction, will begin with a 10-11:30 a.m. rehearsal at Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field. Visiting students should wear casual athletic attire that is appropriate for the weather.

After 90 minutes of free time for lunch and changing into their school’s marching band uniform, the band member for a day participants will report to Nutt Residence Hall (1505 N. El Paso Ave. in Russellville) at 1 p.m.

From there, band members will participate in the traditional pre-game warm-up, march to the stadium and pre-game performances.

Kickoff for the football game between Arkansas Tech and Southeastern Oklahoma State University is scheduled for 2 p.m. Admission will be free for all ATU Band Member for a Day participants, who will sit in the stands with Arkansas’ Band of Distinction and perform on the field during halftime.

For more information, send e-mail to bands@atu.edu.

Register at www.atu.edu/bands/bod-memberforaday-form.php.