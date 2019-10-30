Growing A Healthy Charleston

You are invited to attend Growing a healthy Charleston at noon on every first Friday at the Charleston Library, 12 S School St, Charleston, Arkansas 72933.

Western Arkansas Ballet Hosts Annual Sugar Plum Fairy Tea

The Sugar Plum Fairy is hosting her annual Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Sunday, November 17, 2:30-4:30 p.m., at the Riverfront Glass Pavilion, 100 North B Street, Fort Smith. Join your favorite Nutcracker characters for a delightful afternoon of lunch, delectable desserts and snacks, and fun Nutcracker and Christmas crafts. There will also be an opportunity for the children to take photos with the Sugar Plum Fairy, Clara, and other Nutcracker cast members. Nutcracker and Christmas items will be available for purchase. Tickets are $30 per person, or $290 for a reserved table of eight and are available at http://waballet.org through November 11. The Sugar Plum Fairy Tea is held in conjunction with Western Arkansas Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker. Performances of The Nutcracker are Saturday, December 14 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, December 15 at 2:00 PM. The Nutcracker tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children and students (with a valid student ID presented at the door) and are available at http://waballet.org beginning October 28.

2019 LavacaBerry Festival

Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 9 AM – 4 PM, Come see and shop at all the vendors and enjoy the good food and music! Plan to spend the day! Sebastian County Ballfields, FeatherHill Road East of Lavaca.

Holiday Bazaar

The Holiday Bazaar will be held at the Charleston Community Center on November 9th from 8-2. Vendors may reserve space which includes an 8ft table for $15.00. Reservations will be accepted until spaces are filled or until November 4th. Proceeds from the rental fees will be directed to the Charleston Ministerial Alliance to support their missions in Charleston and surrounding communities. To reserve space or for information call 965-6729, 965-3073 or 965-6035.

Yoga on the Mountain 2019

Fri, Nov 8, 2019, 6:00 PM – Sun, Nov 10, 2019, 1:00 PM at Mt Magazine Lodge, 577 Lodge Dr, Paris, AR 72855 - $149. Yoga on the Mountain (YOTM) is a three-day festival that features yoga classes by nationally- and locally-renowned teachers, discussions, meditation, music, hiking, eco-friendly shopping, social gatherings, and more. We build relationships, create memories, and adventure to new heights. We love the community, learning, and feeling inspired. YOU inspire us. Please join us! No Refunds.