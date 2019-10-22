Help thank families of Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association hourly workers with a donation to the Village Employees Benefit Fund.

Now in its 20th year, the independent volunteer effort is a way of thanking POA employees for their hard work. Checks will be presented at the POA’s Dec. 13 Christmas party for employees.

The non-profit volunteer VEBF is not associated with the POA. Villagers founded it in 1999 as a way of thanking workers and boosting morale.

“When we have an ice storm, crippling snowstorm, fire, tornadoes or other emergency, their services are very visible,” said VEBF president D.C. Reed in an interview. “What is not so visible is their day-to-day effectiveness, even though our workers must do their jobs in heat, cold and sometimes other dangerous conditions.”

The drive is exclusively for the POA’s hourly workers, not for salaried executives.

Bill Brusenhan, one of the founding members, recalls the first funding drive.

Dr. Bud Holt and Rob Smith came to Brusenhan’s office to pitch the idea. Holt, a retired hospital administrator, said a similar idea worked well at his Corpus Christi hospital. “He said it boosted morale and it was just great,” Brusenhan said.

With help of previous Village Voice newspaper owners Ken Richardson and the late Delores Richardson and KVRE radio station, the inaugural drive garnered $17 each for around 450 POA employees. Other inaugural board members were Fred Mills and Sue Tanner.

Volunteers individually stuffed envelopes with a check, marked with name labels provided by the POA. Checks were handed out by each employee’s department supervisor at the POA’s annual Christmas party.

Since that modest start, donors have enabled subsequent annual gifts in larger amounts.

If funds are available during the year, VEBF assists employees suffering personal trauma.

“Generous donations to the VEBF have helped employees during times of crisis in their personal lives, such as house fires, medical bills and funeral expenses,” Reed said. “While the amounts may not be large, the timing is critical for these employees, and they are always very appreciative.”

VEBF recently donated a check to the family of firefighter Zack Sykora, who suffered critical injuries in a fall from a tree stand while deer hunting.

Sykora’s recovery is expected to take months, and the family also faces large medical bills. Donations for him can be made at Bank OZK branches near the East and West gates.

Brusenhan credits Reed’s “marketing genius” with boosting the drive’s annual success in recent years. Among Reed’s efforts were gaining a list of addresses from Garland and Saline county tax assessors, boosting last year’s letter drive to around 7,600 households. He also credited Dannett Botkin’s flier and information in the Voice’s HSV Life glossy magazine with boosting awareness.

“We are trying to reach every household,” Reed said.

“Employee morale should not be taken for granted. Let’s show our appreciation for a job well done,” Reed said.

Mail donation checks to: Village Employees Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 8503, HSV, AR 71910 or donate via PayPal. For PayPal, search for vebfund@gmail.com then choose the “friends and family” category and enter the donation amount.

“Help us help those that serve our community,” Reed said.

Other VEBF volunteers include vice president Ryan Bartholomew, treasurer Ann Bowman, secretary Melinda Alvord, publicist Susanne Sweeten and board members Gene Lichliter, Jeffery Lloyd and Bettie Ann Salzwedel.

Dannet Botkin provides graphic design expertise, and POA human resources director Shawnee Cooper is the staff liaison helping VEBF know who to help.