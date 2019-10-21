2019 Subiaco Trojans Homecoming Court. L-R- #77 Connor Phillips escorting Sara Hutchison, #70 Connor Miller escorting Shayla Rojas, #24 Joshua Koch escorting Kailey Rogers, #40 Mason Schluterman escorting Lydia Mertin, #9 Isaac Barr escorting 2019 Homecoming Queen Khiley Frederick, #73 Ethan Strobel escorting Pairon Forbis, #12 Cory Schluterman escorting Elizabeth Kremer, #3 Hayden Frederick escorting Hailie Pledger. Addilyn Kremer served as crown bearer alongside Aiden Fleetwood as a football carrier.

Subiaco Trojan #77 Connor Phillips blocks a way for #3 Hayden Frederick to hand off to #12 Cory Schluterman. Subiaco Trojans Homecoming game was played against Elkins with a loss of 7-43 to the Elks.