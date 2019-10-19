The city of Alma now has an ordinance that allows random drug testing of all city employees.

Mayor Jerry Martin said the policy, which is backed by the Arkansas Municipal League, is meant to protect both the citizens and provide legal protection for the city government.

The city administration previously only had a policy of pre-employment drug screening. A key factor of Ordinance 2019-20 allows supervisors and department heads to request a drug test for an employee who they have “reasonable suspicion” of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It also allows for drug screening after an employee has a serious accident.

“Our foremost goal is to get someone help,” Martin said of the ordinance. “It’s not a goal to just fire people. We want people to have gainful employment.”

The city has about 50 employees. City Clerk/Treasurer Wayne Beck said the drug policy is common among both businesses and city administrations.

Martin said discussions of this ordinance began two years ago when he was a city council member. An incident had occurred, he said, where a random drug testing policy would have been beneficial to protect the city from actions taken by a city employee who was suspected of being under the influence of drugs while on the job.

A training program for Alma city department supervisors is scheduled for Dec. 9. In that training, Martin noted, they will discuss how to handle prescription drugs and medical marijuana, which is illegal on the federal level but approved by state law for those who qualify. Martin said a discussion would be held with an employee, for example, who was found to test positive for marijuana but had a medical marijuana card. As it is with prescription pain medicine, Martin noted operation of heavy equipment or in safety or security-sensitive positions would apply to an employee using medical marijuana.

Safety and security-sensitive positions such as law enforcement officers and firefighters are addressed in the ordinance. Lifeguards, mechanics, wastewater plant operators and medical personnel are also listed as safety and security-sensitive positions.

Ordinance 2019-20 was approved unanimously by six of the seven city council members in attendance. One member was not able to attend.

“The City has a vital interest in providing for the safety and well being of all employees and the public, and maintaining efficiency and productivity in all of its operations,” the ordinance states. “In fulfillment of its responsibilities, the City is committed to the maintenance of a drug and alcohol free workplace.”