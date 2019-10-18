A statue of Gen. William O. Darby sits prominently in downtown Fort Smith, paying tribute to one of the River Valley's most famous native sons.

The statue, unveiled in 2016 on the 71st anniversary of his death, honors Darby, founder of Darby's Rangers (later the U.S. Army Rangers) and sits as a reminder of both his legacy and role in helping to drive the Nazis out of Cisterna, Italy, during World War II. During his career, Darby received three Purple Hearts, two Distinguished Service Crosses, the Silver Star, the Legion of Merit, the Russian Order of Kutuzov and the French Croix de Guerre.

Darby was born in Fort Smith on Feb. 8, 1911. He graduated from Fort Smith High School in 1929 after attending Belle Grove School through sixth grade, then graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, in 1933. He was assigned to Fort Bliss, Texas, after being commissioned as a second lieutenant and later deployed with the 34th Infantry Division to Northern Ireland after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He served with a unit in North Africa during World War II before he and his Rangers landed in Italy.

He was killed in action April 30, 1945, at Torbole, Italy, when an artillery shell burst while he and other officers were planning an attack, only days before the Germans surrendered in Italy. Darby was buried in Cisterna but was reinterred at the Fort Smith National Cemetery in 1949. He received a promotion to brigadier general after his death.

The statue is not the only way Darby is honored throughout Fort Smith. Fort Smith Junior High was renamed William O. Darby Junior High School in 1955, and the school's mascot later became the Rangers. The Darby House sits at 311 General Darby St. in Fort Smith and serves as a museum of military memorabilia and artifacts. The area still recognizes Darby's birthday with programs every February.

“An amazing man, a great American hero, and he will never be forgotten,” retired Command Sgt. Maj. Charles D. Baldridge said during an assembly at Darby Junior High in February 2017. “He’ll especially never be forgotten here, where you’ve used his name, where you’ve used the Ranger name, and I can tell you, as a Ranger, how much I appreciate that.”

Darby was immortalized on screen by James Garner in the 1958 film "Darby's Rangers."

In Fort Smith, there are several signs at the entrance to the city limits proclaiming Cisterna as the sister city of Fort Smith. Downtown, there is Cisterna Plaza with a statue of Darby. There are also new housing developments and streets in Fort Smith’s Chaffee Crossing named in honor of Cisterna di Latina, Italy.

Across the pond, Cisterna has never forgotten Darby's contributions, either. "Sister City" efforts between Fort Smith and Cisterna got underway during a meeting between Cisterna's mayor and a group of U.S. Rangers in the 1980s. There have been about 250 people from Fort Smith travel to Cisterna and about 300 people from Cisterna travel to Fort Smith over the years as part of the sister city program, Emory Dockery of the Darby House reported in August.

Former Fort Smith Mayor Sandy Sanders and former Cisterna Mayor Gianni Salis are working to re-establish ties with each city. Sanders is planning to take a group of Fort Smith residents to Cisterna in May. (The email address fortsmithcisterna@gmail.com has been set up for those interested in information on potentially serving as ambassadors from Fort Smith to Cisterna in the spring visit.)

U.S. Army Rangers and the Fort Smith community helped welcome Darby's statue to Cisterna Park in 2016. During a ceremony, Darby was praised by a parade of speakers before his 7-foot tall, 1,300-pound bronze statue was uncovered for the public.

“Thank you, Fort Smith, for welcoming him back in triumph,” the late general’s nephew, Darby Watkins, said after commending sculptor Kevin Kresse of Little Rock for “absolutely nailing” his uncle’s image and personality. “When I look at that statue, I see a precocious boy with a wicked grin and lust for life.”