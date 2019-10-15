The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith has a long, rich history spanning almost nine decades.

Billy Higgins, associate professor of history at UAFS, said when the university was founded in 1928, a nationwide junior college movement was underway.

“We had a school board that was just building a brand new high school, which is where Northside is now, and the school board, led by a Mr. (Grover) Hardin ... they decided it had enough space to incorporate a junior college as well, which in some circles in those days was looked at as grades 13 and 14, giving largely vocational training, but also equipping students to go on to a four-year school, namely the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville ...” Higgins said during a 2017 interview.

The history of UAFS is detailed in a book titled “The First 85 Years.” Co-written by Higgins, Stephen Husarik and Henry Rinne, the book states classes for the new junior college, named Fort Smith Junior College, first met in classrooms of what is now Darby Junior High School on Sept. 13, 1928.

The new high school building was completed about two weeks later. The junior college began with an enrollment of 34 students. J.W. Ramsey, superintendent of Fort Smith Public Schools, was its first president. Fort Smith Junior College was financed by the public schools in town. The faculty was also high school teachers, with Elmer Cook being a high school principal in addition to the dean of the college.

The book states a major change took place in 1950, when the Fort Smith School Board voted to separate Fort Smith Junior College from the public school system and set up a nonprofit benevolent corporation to take over the school’s affairs.

In 1951, members of the Sebastian County Quorum Court agreed to lease 15 acres of property on Grand Avenue and Waldron Road to Fort Smith Junior College, according to “The First 85 Years.” Classes opened in the new facility in September 1952. By this point, a board of trustees was appointed, the college was privately financed and Cook became its second president.

The 1960s were also a critical time in the school’s history. The book states Amendment 52 to the Arkansas Constitution, or the Community College Enabling Act, won passage in the general election of 1964. This allowed the state to create and fund community junior college districts. Enabling legislation in the form of Act 560 of 1965 was passed by the Arkansas Legislature in early 1965. Under this, one-third of the financial support for the new colleges would come from state tax revenue, another third would come from tuition and fees and another third would come from a local millage in the newly created district.

On Nov. 2, 1965, Sebastian County residents voted to pass a referendum establishing the Sebastian County Community Junior College District. One week after the election, during its last meeting, the Fort Smith Junior College board of trustees approved a proclamation assigning all assets and liabilities of the private college to the new district. The new board of trustees consisted of members who had been appointed by Gov. Orval Faubus.

In 1966, the college received its first state funds as a public institution. Its name was also changed to Westark Junior College. It went on to become Westark Community College in 1972.

The school’s name was changed again to Westark College when it was getting a system of four-year degrees through cooperation with other universities. Westark College received “unique college” status with the authority to offer bachelor’s degrees and become a hybrid college with the passing of Arkansas Act 971 in 1997, the book states. The name change took place in 1998.

Another important change took place soon after the 1990s drew to a close. Westark College became part of the University of Arkansas system, and on Jan. 1, 2002, because the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. The merger was celebrated with an on-campus event that took place the previous night, during which the Westark flag was lowered and the UAFS flag was raised.

UAFS enrollment has grown steadily since that time. On May 11, UAFS handed out 390 certificates, 131 associate degrees, 524 baccalaureate degrees and four master's degrees during its graduation ceremony. Current Chancellor Terisa C. Riley took over the position July 1 from Paul Beran, who was chancellor from 2006-18.

“Westark Community College had been one of the best community colleges in the nation, and so it came with a great history and a great level of integrity,” Beran said prior to his departure. “But being a community college and being a university are two different things, and so my charge from Dr. Alan Sugg, who was the president of the UA System at the time, was to continue and complete the movement from the community college world into the university world.”