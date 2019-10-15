The Property Owners’ Association’s Ad Hoc 2020 Operating and Capital Budget Committee established in June concluded its business by preparing recommendations for improving the annual budgeting process. The recommendations were to be presented to the POA board and chief operating officer by Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Members appointed by the board in July were chairman Bud Halliman, vice-chair Wayne Foltz, secretary Dan Aylward, John Gonzales and Liz Mathis, POA chief financial officer. Tom Heau attended as the representative of the Comprehensive Master Plan Advisory Committee.

The 2020 budget preparation began before the ad hoc committee was established, and the committee recognized that its late entry into the process precluded a complete review of the budgetary process.

The primary recommendation the committee discussed concerns the establishment of a permanent finance committee to report directly to the POA board on budgetary policy.

Mathis said she had seen examples of finance committees reporting to the CFO in other communities and that those systems had worked well in her opinion.

The board reiterated its belief that the proposed committee should report to the board directly.

Other recommendations discussed by the committee included a bidding process requirement for a minimum of 3 bids on any project, and that the bidding requirement be included in the POA’s purchasing policy.

Additionally, the committee expressed concern about overly optimistic revenue projections, especially in the golf and food budgets. Revenue forecasting must be realistic, with “stretch goals” but not “stretch budget.”

The committee noted that the POA’s current organizational structure appeared to make budgeting difficult, but further noted that it had not had enough time to fully evaluate this.

Staff compensation should be benchmarked on other similar entities, mentioning non-profits and communities. The committee noted that 48 percent of the POA budget is for staff compared to 24 percent for Hot Springs.

Mathis said there was a $60,000 software accounting package that she had not included in the 2020 budget that would improve budgeting and forecasting, which she currently does manually. The committee applauded Mathis’ work, but added that it was important to get staff the tools needed to do their jobs better.

Before adjourning, Dan Aylward said he would prepare the final report and recommendations to be submitted to the board. Under its charter, the ad hoc committee will disband when the report is presented to the board.

Tormey Campagna, board vice-chair attending as a guest, complimented the committee on its work and thanked them, to the applause of other guests in attendance.



