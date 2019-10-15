The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will hold the ACT College Readiness Workshops from 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The deadline to sign up is Friday, Oct. 18.

The event free and geared toward the October ACT, which will be administered Saturday, Oct. 26, according to a news release.

From 4-4:15 p.m., presentations will be made by representatives from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff LIONS (Learning Institute and Opportunities for New Students) Program and the Office of Recruitment.

From 4:30-6:30 p.m., the ACT prep workshops will be conducted by the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville’s Office of Diversity Affairs Outreach, according to the release.

The event is open to 7-12 graders in Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Students should bring two sharpened #2 pencils and paper to the workshops. Snacks will be provided.

To sign up or for details, email Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com or Patricia Berry at koolaidpat1@aol.com.