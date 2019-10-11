Special to The Commercial

Friday

Oct 11, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Arkansas


Jessica O’Neal, 707 W. Fourth St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Sept. 28.


Matlin D. London, P.O. Box 60, DeWitt; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 2.


Ryan Ault and Candace Ault, 541 Cox Cypress Road, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 7 Oct. 2.


Bradley


Dexter Terrell Hines, 1107 Phillips St., Warren; filed Chapter 13 Sept. 30.


William Barrett Simkins III and Harriet Ann Simkins, P.O. Box 344, Warren; filed Chapter 13 Sept. 30.


Ayonna Mysia Sanders, 10 Cypress Grove St., Warren; filed Chapter 13 Sept. 30.


Marcus Jamal Broughton, 2055 Bradley 1 N, Banks; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 3.


Cleveland


Bobby Gorman, 220 Pinewood Road, Rison; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 1.


Desha


Thomas Griswold, P.O. Box 53, Tillar; filed Chapter 13 Sept. 30.


Joshua J. Smith and Laura Brooke Smith, 40 Belmont St., Dumas; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 1.


Jerry McGehee Jr., 925 E. Bowles St., Dumas; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 2.


Drew


Samuel D. Durden and Chenetta N. Durden, P.O. Box 12, Wilmar; filed Chapter 13 Sept. 30.


Vickie Oneal, 608 W. Speedway, Dermott; filed Chapter 13 Sept. 30.


Larry Joe Barnett, 2416 Highway 172, Wilmar; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 4.


Jefferson


Vivian Marie Meeks, 3015 S. Pennsylvania St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Sept. 27.


Latay Modacure, 5903 Sulphur Springs Road, Apt. 6, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Sept. 30.


Jeffrey Garner and Christy Garner, 271 Grant 190020, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 Sept. 30.


Bobbie Holley, 1500 W. 25th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Sept. 30.


Terry L. Childers and Tammy Childers, aka Tammy Elizabeth Boykin, 4624 Running Brooke Lane, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Sept. 30.


Robert Jones, 1302 S. Dakota St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 1.


Dedrea D. Holmes, 3305 Scenic Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Oct. 1.


Freddie Lee Baggett and Elvira Baggett, 1912 S. Plum St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 2.


Stephen Alonzo Carroll, 2 Regency Lane, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Oct. 2.


Rachael Evie Gammill, 14 Independence, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 5.


Janie Reyina Horton, 2011 W. 32nd Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 7.


Lincoln


Adam Bentley Owen and Jessie Anne Owen, 7645 Amherst Road, Star City; filed Chapter 13 Sept. 30.


Teresa Williams, P.O. Box 213, Star City; filed Chapter 13 Oct. 3.