THEFTS

MEMPHIS STREET, 2900 BLOCK: A handgun, a knife, miscellaneous tools and a crystal vase valued at $1,525 were reported stolen.

TOWSON AVENUE, 3500 BLOCK: An Xbox One, video game controllers, cables, two video games, a picture of children, two backpacks, miscellaneous clothes, a cigarette machine, a bluetooth speaker and athletic shoes valued at $1,195 were reported stolen.

SOUTH S STREET, 2300 BLOCK: An iPad, wireless headphones, spare car keys, computer accessories, an iPad case and a smart keyboard valued at $1,400 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

JACOBS AVENUE, 1400 BLOCK: A 2018 motor scooter valued at $400 was reported stolen.

BELLE AVENUE, 500 BLOCK: A 1991 Ford vehicle valued at $5,000 was reported stolen.

SOUTH L STREET, 2100 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

ALABAMA AVENUE, 2900 BLOCK: A 2017 motor scooter valued at $500 was reported stolen.

MAY AVENUE, 500 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported in which $1,000 damage was reported to a 2000 Ford Mustang.

CHIPPEWA TRAIL, 6000 BLOCK: Money, a handgun magazine and a bug light valued at $105 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ZERO STREET, 5100 BLOCK: A stereo valued at $350 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

1631 MIDLAND BLVD.: Four TVs and a chainsaw valued at $3,000 were reported stolen in a burglary at Zipp Delivery Services.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported her husband grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the kitchen door.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

EDITH MARIE MARTS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a woman stole her friend's identity and asked her for $7,575.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man pointed at her while pulling a knife across his throat.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

TAYLOR BRYCE HARALSON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, a parole violation and an Arkansas Department of Corrections commitment hold.

DAVID EUGENE LLOYD OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

JONATHAN WILLIAMS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an unspecified felony warrant out of Washington County.

CHASE ALLEN BIVINS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Fort Smith, two misdemeanor failure to appear warrants out of Sebastian County, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Sebastian County, a parole violation and a parole mandate.