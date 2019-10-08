Last Tuesday’s Let’s Talk town house was not as raucous as some in the past – and several Villagers who had signed up to ask questions did not attend. Thus, the Property Owners’ Association board member panel comprised of Mike Medica, Diana Podawiltz and Cindi Erickson soon opened the floor to all those present.

The first question concerned the firing of Dick Garrison from the board. The board responded firmly that there would be no additional information about the reason behind his firing.

The questioner then asked if the board would revisit that firing and return Garrison to the board. Podawiltz reported that it would not be revisited. Erickson added, “The breach happened. We are not going to amplify it. There’s nothing more we can say about that. And that’s final.”

Asked what method would be used to fill Garrison’s board seat, Podawiltz indicated she did not know. Erickson added, “The bylaws are silent, there is nothing that prescribes what to do in regarding filling the seat.”

Another Villager commented that if the breach of confidentiality was egregious, then every board member would have voted against Garrison, but the vote was 4 to 3, so it could not have been an egregious violation.

Toward the end of the session, a woman stated passionately that, “4 board members in effect negated my vote. Voting is a very sacred thing. Lots of lives have been lost to protect the vote.” She suggested that the fairest thing the board could do would be to select for the board the next person on the March board election results.

Asked about an arbitrator in the Garrison matter, Erickson stated, “No charges have been filed. There is no arbitration – she is not an arbitrator. I will correct what it isn’t, but I won’t address what it is.”

The conversations moved to budgeting. Marjorie McClusky prefaced her remarks by noting that she had sat on corporate boards and reviewed budgeting. She was concerned about what LesleyNalley had said at the end of the September board meeting that it was short-sighted to only look at actual numbers in setting budgets. McClusky asked what the name of that style of budgeting was called, because she had not heard of it.

Podawiltz responded, “The budget is a planning tool – just another tool in the toolbox.” The budget is prepared with goals in mind, she added. “Where we seem to have a breakdown is where we look at cost analysis,” she said.

Another Villager asked, “If the budget is set up as goals, what happens to those people who have set a goal and don’t meet it? There seem to be no consequences for those who don’t meet goals.” Podawiltz responded, “We need to approve a budget that is attainable.” Mentioning consistency accounting principles and the annual changes to board membership, Podawiltz added, “We need to zero in on this this year, so we get an attainable budget.” Erickson responded, “I take budget seriously. We, the board, have one employee and we need to be very careful. Who do we hold accountable? The one and only one held accountable is Lesley Nalley. We on the board need to trust our CEO. We the board need to set good budgets.”

Concerning some neighborhood signs, the board was asked if the POA could be responsible for cleaning the moss of some neighborhood signs because they were almost unreadable, especially because of all the visitors expected during the 2020 anniversary events. Medica said he would talk with Jason Temple about the sign-cleaning suggestion.

Jack McKinney thanked the board for the recycling program at Grove Park on Thursdays. He noted that Good Samaritan is starting an in-house recycling program, also.

He also discussed the windshield stickers, reminding the panel that the POA used to charge for the stickers, and suggested that it do so again. Medica said the board would talk about that.

McKinney then asked the status of the gate lawsuit. Erickson responded that it was still in the discovery phase, so, no change in status.

Someone from the back of the audience suggested that a $5 surcharge on golf rounds would cause a drop in the rounds played. The surcharge matter was part of the funding strategy for the Balboa Golf Course renovation project that the board rejected at the September board meeting. Medica noted, “There are a lot of things we need to talk about. The $5 surcharge won’t fly,” he added.

Erickson stated, “With regard to the surcharge, the reality is we have a parade of golf courses that will need remediation.” Asking rhetorically, “Is it time to commit to a golf course reserve account?” As the discussion continued, it was noted that amenities in the Village, if kept in good condition, improves everyone’s property value. A surcharge should be on every amenity.

Erickson stated that the board had requested the staff to conduct a capacity utilization study of the major POA buildings in the Village, noting that the POA building was no longer big enough to house the staff, and the police department also needed a new headquarters. She acknowledged that opening the police training center on Balearic has helped some.

Larry Wilson thanked the board for developing a new online community calendar on the website explorethevillage.com that will include all activities in the Village, not just POA activities. Erickson noted that it was not created by the board’s directive; rather, it was developed by the staff.

As a final topic, one Villager, concerned about the image presented to visitors next year, commented on the deplorable conditions of the restrooms on the golf courses. She suggested that the POA should consider making an effort to clean them up. And, with golf courses again a topic, one man who lives on one of the courses, stated that Coke trucks used the cart path to drive to cola machines to refill them. That brought a few gasps from the audience and the panel.

The next Let’s Talk will be 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Coronado Community Center. Reserve an opportunity to ask questions by registering through the link in the Let’s Talk announcement published in the Friday Weekly Digest from the POA.

Reservations are not required to come and observe the sessions, and all Villagers are invited and encouraged to attend.