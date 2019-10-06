Paris City Council: 6 p.m. Monday, City Hall, 100 N. Express St., (479) 963-2450.
Greenwood City Council: 7 p.m. Monday regular meeting, Greenwood City Hall, 30 Bell Rd., 996-2742.
Kibler City Council: 7 p.m. Monday, City Hall, (479) 632-3177.
Fort Smith Board of Directors: Noon Tuesday study session, Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., (479) 783-0229.
Midland City Council: 6 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall, 102 3rd St., (479) 639-2635.
Barling Board of Directors: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Barling City Hall, 304 Church St., 452-1550.
Fort Smith Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Creekmore Community Center, Rose Room, 3301 S. M St., 784-2368.
Waldron City Council: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall, 370 Featherston St., (479) 637-3181.
Bonanza City Council: 7 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall, 706 Sherwood Ave., (479) 638-8649.
Mena City Council: 7 p.m. Tuesday, 520 Mena St., (479) 394-4585.
Fort Smith Parks and Recreation Commission: Noon Wednesday, Creekmore Community Center, Rose Room, 3301 S. M St., 784-2368.
Greenwood School Board: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Greenwood Public Schools Administration Building auditorium, 420 N. Main St., (479) 996-4142.
Franklin County Quorum Court: 7 p.m. Thursday, Ozark Courthouse, 211 W. Commercial Street.
Johnson County Quorum Court: 7 p.m. Thursday, Courthouse Basement, 215 W. Main St., Clarksville, (479) 754-2175.