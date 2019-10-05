Poteau first responders on Friday addressed an 18-wheeler that overturned as it exited a highway in the city.

The 2007 Freightliner truck with a box trailer loaded with paper goods was southbound in the outside lane of Cavanal Scenic Expressway when it overturned on the Wister exit off ramp. Preliminary investigation attributed the wreck to the driver's speed coming onto the curb. No injuries were reported, according to a Poteau police department news release.

Traffic flow on the off ramp was limited Friday afternoon, the release states.