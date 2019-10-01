At its Sept. 19 meeting, the Architectural Control Committee approved 17 permits and denied 1, and placed 2 on hold.

Stephanie Heffer, staff liaison to the committee and director of placemaking and development presented, to the committee the type of lake address sign recommended by Brad Meredith, lakes manager.

The committee recommended reduction in size of the proposed lot and block number, and larger street address to be more visible. Color and lettering style were accepted. Further discussion concerned locations of lake signs on homes with docks and those without docks.

Greg Jones addressed the committee with the progress of the submittal of documentation for the Balboa Marina. Jones said he believed that all documentation requested has been submitted. Heffer will check to see if the commercial checklist was complete, as it must be complete before the committee will consider action on the permit.

Further discussion with Jones concerned maintenance of the docks, additional lighting, etc. for the marina and issues of landscaping and parking in the vicinity of the marina and the restaurant.

Permits considered:

• 2 Baeza Way, approved by email a garage addition in accordance with revised retaining wall plan view and elevation drawings.

• 2 Segovia Drive, place flower bed landscaping permit on hold for further clarification of an older permit.

• 3 Sorpresa Way, approved a boat dock.

• 5 Ultera Lane, approved a new dock addition, with the new and old docks to be bolted together.

• 7 Soga Place, approved tree cutting, with requirement that 6 to 10 hardwoods are to be retained in the rear.

• 5 Narvaez Way, approved a front entry addition.

• 10 Magnifico Lane, denied a permit for a fence, with request to be resubmitted after property closes with new submittal to show location of fence and noting that a 6-foot privacy fence would not be allowed. Also noted that new owner needs to obtain easement clearance from Cooper Communities, Inc.

• 12 Invadir Circle, new home approved. Owner to submit and complete erosion control along lake frontage (seawall or rip rap) prior to issuance of certificate of occupancy. Tree conservation calculations require approximately 21 trees on the lakeside of the home, and 18 trees on the street side of the home. The final tree review will be made with the landscaping permit review.

• 12 Victoria Lane, tree-cutting permit requested, but owner allowed to brush hog and lot clean up of trees less than 3 inches in diameter. No non-diseased trees over 3-inch diameter to be removed and all cuttings to be removed from the lot.

• 13 Utrera Lane, approved a fence.

• 18 Realaza Court, approved landscaping plan for a new home.

• 24 Innovacion Lane, placed a landscaping plan for a new home on hold pending verification of tree conservation counts.

• 33 Bargus Way, approved a seawall.

• 45 Leventino Drive, approved an addition to existing home.

• 55 Coronado Drive, landscape tree cutting approved in accordance with revised drawings and re-marking of trees to be cut. Six trees on left side and right side may be cut. Due to the steepness of the lot, logs may be left on ground to alleviate erosion.

• 52 Salvatierra Way, new home rebuild after fire, with variance granted to encroach a maximum of 5 feet on front setback for 3rd stall of garage.

• 131 Ponce de Leon Drive, addition of storage building “N” approved.

• 301 Elcano Drive, tree cutting approved.

• 200 Carmona Drive, landscaping approved.

• 1 Country Club Drive, Landscape Maderas Entrance, approved, with owner to provide revised drawing indicating size, heights, etc. of improvements and plantings.

The next meeting of the ACC will be 8:30 a.m. Oct. 3, at the Coronado Community Center. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to attend.