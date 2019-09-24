More than a decade ago, Joyce and Chuck Allen were discussing a recent Mardi Gras dance in the Village. They agreed the 2-man band was good. “But the audience really came alive every time they played a ’50s song,” Chuck Allen recalled in a recent interview.

Music by groups including Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, the Platters and others of the era really inspired the crowd. “The other songs they danced to, but there was little enthusiasm about it,” Allen said.

“The next morning, almost simultaneously, we told each other, ‘The Village needs a ’50s-’60s dance band,’” Allen said. Their idea led to creation of the Beboppers, a dance group that has met regularly through the past decade.

The Allens sketched out an idea in early 2009, and took it to the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association’s Linda Mayhood. “She was delighted with the idea,” Allen recalled. They set up plans for a March 28, 2009 dance.

The Allens initially hoped 40-50 would attend, and they planned the dance to take place at Cortez pavilion. Creating a playlist, music was recorded to cassette tapes.

Mentioning their plans to friends, they soon realized a larger venue was needed.

They booked the Coronado Community Center ballroom, and 259 attended the first dance.

The 100th dance will be Saturday, Oct. 5 at Coronado Community Center. Admission is $5, and the public is invited.

Attendance exceeded 220 at the first 3 dances, but it began to fall, leveling off at around 160.

“Then the real blessing came,” Allen said. Dr. T.J. Smith, chairman of the POA’s recreation committee and an avid dancer, bought and donated 2 speakers, tellingAllen, “Chuck, you’ve got to use CDs (compact discs),” he recalls. “Friends gave us hundreds of CDs.”

With a greatly improved sound, attendance perked up for several years.

But by the fourth year, attendance was averaging 60. Gaining permission to place several event signs, the Allens invested in bright yellow signs. “It had an immediate impact,” he said. “We bounced up to 180 again, for years.”

Allen said a national TV dance show, based in Little Rock, held 3 straight shows at Beboppers dances. “It was a tremendous honor for them to do that,” he said.

They have help, but the Allens remain a key to the dances. “I make up the list. She (Joyce) burns the CDs on her laptop,” he said. “Nobody stops the music once the music starts at 5:30 – it’s non-stop music,” he said.

Music differs each dance, for the most part, but there are prerequisites, including “Elvira,” “Unchained Melody” and several Elvis and Chuck Berry songs for each dance. A few blues, cowboy songs and 1980s hits make the playlist, but at least 62 of each dance’s 80 numbers are from the 1950s and 1960s.

Initially playing more fast songs than slow songs, the Allens quickly learned they must alternate fast songs with slow numbers.

“We hope you will come Oct. 5 and enjoy our 100th dance,” Allen said.



