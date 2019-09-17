The search continues for a Conway teen who went missing from the University of Central Arkansas over the weekend.

Aaliyah Crace, 16, was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday when staying with a friend at UCA, according to Arkansas State Police.

The teen’s laptop has since been found at a hotel in Mississippi; however, local authorities are unsure how it got there.

“We don’t know how it got there. We can make a lot of assumptions, but we just don’t know at this point,” UCA Police Department Sgt. Sarah Garrett told the Log Cabin Democrat on Tuesday. “We haven’t tracked her phone yet, but we are working with other agencies.”

One of Crace’s friends reported her missing Sunday morning. According to previous reports, the missing 16-year-old was last seen wearing glasses, a black T-shirt and black jeans with holes in the knees.

Crace is a Caucasian teenager with brown hair and stands 5-foot, 6-inches tall.

Garrett said the missing 16-year-old left behind a handwritten note that said she was “headed out west” the night she disappeared.

The teen’s father asks that anyone who knows where his daughter went comes forward.

“I know as a teenager, she’s not thinking about safety,” Charles Crace said Monday. “She is thinking about freedom. She needs to be more concerned with ow her family feels, because everyone is worried sick.”

Authorities are concerned about the teen’s welfare, Garrett said.

“We are asking everyone to be on the lookout for her,” she told the Log Cabin. “Please contact UCAPD if you have heard from her … we’re asking that friends who may have talked to her to contact us.”

Anyone with information regarding Aaliyah’s whereabouts is asked to call UCAPD at 501-450-3111.

Media partner KATV contributed to this article. Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.