Fort Smith Central Business Improvement District commissioners at their monthly meeting Tuesday will discuss business related to their proposed supplemental assessment in their district.

The commissioners at their last meeting in August unanimously approved motions to initiate a discovery phase and retain counsel to advise requirements and procedures for a district property assessment process in hopes of securing funds for programs and improvements in the district. Commissioners have set aside time at their meeting Tuesday to discuss their potential engagement of professional services to identify the process and options related to the assessment, according to the meeting agenda.

Officials in response to the motions passed in the August meeting submitted proposals for professional services from an attorney and a financial analyst in relation to their assessment. They expect the letters of engagement to be ready for review and discussion at the meeting Tuesday, said Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman.

"As some may have expected a more in-depth discussion of the process, it is evident that some work needs to be done by these professionals before that discussion can be had. Therefore, such will likely take place either at the Oct. 15 regular meeting, or at a special meeting called for that purpose," Dingman wrote in the memo.

Commissioners at the meeting will also review items related to downtown development, parks and 64.6 Downtown progress, according to the agenda.

The CBID meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Area Agency on Aging Building.