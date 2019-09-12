Fort Smith police are investigating a report of burglary and assault that stemmed from a man stealing from his ex-girlfriend.

The woman told police that around 1:45 p.m. Monday she woke up from a nap in her apartment in the 3400 block of Duke Avenue and noticed her bluetooth speaker and cellphone valued at $300 were missing from her bedroom. She said she found her ex-boyfriend's backpack inside the apartment with both inside, the incident report states.

She said her boyfriend after she confronted him outside the apartment became upset and kicked her door open, causing the inside trim to come off the wall. He then found her in the back bedroom, punched her, dragged her on the ground and stomped her on the back of her head.

The caller, who was outside the apartment at the time of the reported incident, told police she heard the woman screaming from the apartment above her. She said she saw the front door of the apartment kicked in and the woman physically hurt outside after she called the police.

EMS personnel told the woman she would be transported to an area hospital for possible skull and facial fractures.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.