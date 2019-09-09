Many law enforcement officers in Sebastian County are trained in crisis intervention, but an event this week will focus on equipping them to train others as well.

"Train the Trainer," which will certify crisis intervention-trained officers to pass their knowledge of crisis intervention to other officers, will be held Thursday and Friday at the Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center. The training will be conducted by Sam Cochran and Randy DuPont, who were instrumental in developing the widely used Memphis Model of crisis intervention.

The class currently has 13 officers enrolled including two Fort Smith police officers and one Sebastian County sheriff's deputy and is accepting crisis intervention-trained applicants until the class begins, said Crisis Stabilization Unit Director Joey Potts.

"The officers who have made it into that training class have been very fortunate and will be able to get a lot of good training," Potts said.

Potts said the area is in need of crisis intervention trainers because of the statewide mandate in Act 423 from the Arkansas Legislature that requires 20 percent of all law enforcement in the state to eventually be crisis intervention-certified. But even if the quota is met, many of the patrol officers who are crisis intervention-certified have been promoted since officers began receiving training at the beginning of 2018, which has lowered the number of officers using the training in the field, she said.

Potts as of Monday was the only crisis intervention trainer in Sebastian County since former sheriff's Cpl. Sean Wallace left the area, she said.

"We are in desperate need of getting local trainers in the area to train CIT officers so the new officers stay trained," Potts said.

In addition to being taught how to certify officers in crisis intervention, the course will also show those in attendance how to evaluate the effectiveness of officers taking a crisis intervention class.

"A lot of times, people think 'workshop,' you go and sit somewhere for seven or eight hours, but with the CIT training, that’s not true. About half of it is a classroom model — the rest of it is hands-on, actually going to scenarios and acting out those scenarios and seeing if an officer can demonstrate the ability to function as a CIT-trained officer," Potts said.

Potts asks any crisis intervention-trained officers who would like to become a trainer to reach out to her before Thursday.

Anyone interested in attending the "Train the Trainer" course is asked to reach out to the Guidance Center at (479) 452-6650.