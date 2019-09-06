THEFTS

FRESNO STREET, 1700 BLOCK: Jewelry valued at $100 was reported stolen in a residential burglary. A TV was also reported damaged at $150.

SOUTH 23RD STREET, 800 BLOCK: Money in the amount of $875 was reported stolen.

NORTH 11TH STREET, 600 BLOCK: A portable DVD player and a stereo with two sub speakers valued at $32,500 were reported stolen.

SOUTH 66TH STREET, 3400 BLOCK: Money in the amount of $1,200 was reported stolen.

ROGERS AVENUE, 1400 BLOCK: A cellphone and money valued at $500 were reported stolen.

NORTH 36TH STREET, 900 BLOCK: A 2015 Nissan Altima valued at $10,000 was reported stolen.

BELLE AVENUE, 500 BLOCK: Four paint cans, brushes and a heat tool valued at $170 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

SOUTH Q STREET, 1600 BLOCK: Money and 100 oxycodone tablets valued at $271 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

ZERO STREET, 2400 BLOCK: A 2004 Chevrolet Blazer valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.

HORAN DRIVE, 7400 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

NORTH SEVENTH STREET, 2100 BLOCK: A residential burglary and vehicle break-in were reported.

ILLEGAL DRUGS:

FANTASHIA LAVERON HALL OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant.

JOSHUA ERIC BRUMLEY OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine.

SEX CRIMES

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man sexually assaulted him while he was arguing with him over an issue with his daughter.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported two fraudulent charges to his ATM card valued at $120.

AN EMPLOYEE AT MI BARQUITA, 3900 N. O St., said she sent about $997 to Mexico, including two counterfeit $100 bills.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported four transactions from his bank account valued at $500 that he did not approve of.

A CASHIER AT VALERO, 4201 Grand Ave., reported a customer argued with her until she gave him $5 more than what she owed him in change.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported someone used her Social Security card to take about $700.41 from her.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A MAN, NO ADDRESS LISTED, reported more than $1,000 in damage to two of her windows.

MELISSA DIANE HARTT OF VAN BUREN was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, a felony failure to appear warrant and a parole violation.