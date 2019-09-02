Members of the Dames of the Court of Honor (DCH), Daughters of Indian Wars (DIW) and the Baseline-Meridian Chapter, U.S. Daughters of 1812 (U.S.D. 1812) held their Triad meeting Aug. 7 at the historic Empress of Little Rock Bed & Breakfast.

Arranged by Kay Tatum, DCH president and U.S.D. 1812 state president, the Empress of Little Rock provided the meeting accommodation and luncheon, according to a news release.

“Completed in 1888, the house cost $20,000 (about $550,000 today), a small fortune at the time,” according to the release. “It was designed to be an example of the ornate Victorian architecture in the Gothic Queen Anne style. In keeping with contemporary custom, local materials were used to build the house.”

The Arkansas mansion has a three and-a-half-story turret, stained glass skylight and eight-sided rooms.

“James H. Hornibrook moved from Toronto following the Civil War. Thanks to his saloonkeeper profession, he was deemed to be socially inferior by the genteel society in Little Rock. Hornibrook’s business continued to be profitable, however, and after his competitor, Angelo Marré, completed his home, the Villa Marré, Hornibrook proceeded to build the most extravagant dwelling in the state, the Hornibrook Mansion,” according to the release.

“In 1897, the Hornibrook Mansion became the Arkansas Women’s College, the state’s first. Between the Great Depression and the early 1940s, the house stood vacant and became a nursing home in 1948. It served as a private residence with separate apartments until 1994, when it was restored to become the Empress of Little Rock,” according to the release.