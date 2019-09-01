Update: POA meeting Aug. 21. This meeting was packed with unhappy property owners who had heard that Lesley Nalley had placed charges against 2 of the 3 new BOD members without justification.

Nalley was out of line to bring charges against these board members who were doing what every board member should be doing and that is to stand by their duty and responsibility to protect owner’s assets and determine HSV’s financial stability.

So the BOD/CEO set up the meeting to take the focus off of the power play to remove Dick Garrison and Diana Podawaltz from the BOD and on to the Balboa Golf Course $6 Mil Plus CMP Renovation Project. When it came time for comments from property owners,

Stephen Rust faced the BOD’s bully tactics spearheaded by Cindi Erickson, who placed police beside him in an effort to remove him before he could talk.

Mr. Rust posed no threat to anyone. An unbelievable attempt by the BOD to stop opinions, freedom of speech or any understanding of POA decisions. We have a majority BOD that has taken this to a new level of power and control never before seen in the history of HSV without restraints or accountability.

The property owners have now been pushed off the cliff without any rights. In a free fall into looming disaster. Check out the facts: hsvpeople.com.



Linda Anderson

Hot Springs Village