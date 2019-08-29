From Conway Police Department reports

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A Conway man remains behind bars in lieu of a $2,500 bond after police reportedly found meth in his vehicle during a Friday evening traffic stop.

Officer Jonathan M. Vince was parked at the MAPCO Mart along Dave Ward Drive on Friday when he noticed a man pull up to the gas station, walk inside and then leave without buying anything shortly before 6 p.m.

“Given the suspicious activity I observed and the high drug activity in the area from previous reports and encounters, I followed the vehicle out of the gas station,” Vince wrote in his report.

According to the report, the man driving the gray 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 began driving recklessly in an attempt to evade the officer as he began following the vehicle.

“The vehicle pulled into the center lane of the interstate and as I followed its movement, it merged into the far left lane and began following dangerously close to a vehicle in front of it,” the report reads. “The driving behavior of the truck caused the vehicle in front of it to quickly merge to the center lane of the interstate.”

The suspect vehicle continued merging erratically before he quickly jolted into the far right lane to take the Skyline Drive exit. As the suspect took the 125 Exit, officer Vince drove up behind him and turned on his blue lights. The report states the man immediately pulled over along the exit and was soon instructed by Vince to pull into the nearby gas station parking lot.

The driver, Robert Dean Hensley II, 53, of Conway, pulled into the Road Runner parking lot and gave the officer his driver’s license and registration paperwork. According to the report, he did not have a valid insurance card with him at the time.

During the stop, Vince asked Hensley to step out of the vehicle and for permission to search his pockets.

The Conway man gave Vince the OK to search his pockets and the vehicle. However, at this point, he said the vehicle belonged to his son. The report states Hensley proceeded to talk about being a felon and said he “had been in trouble before for a methamphetamine smoking pipe.”

As Vince and other officers searched the Dodge Ram, they found a “defaced orange pill bottle” that had about 1 gram of meth in it, according to the report.

Online records show Hensley was charged with a Class D felony – possession of drug paraphernalia to conceal meth, cocaine, heroin or fentanyl – and was also cited for reportedly following too closely and for having an equipment violation. The equipment violation citation was filed because it appeared the vehicle Hensley was driving had a brake light that was out when he was pulled over, the report states.

Hensley is scheduled to appear next Sept. 3 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the allegations against him.

LR man sleeping in car faces DWI charge

A Little Rock man found sleeping inside his vehicle at a gas pump at the Shell Gas station on Oak Street was arrested on suspicion of a DWI.

A clerk called the police department around 10:30 p.m. Friday because she thought the vehicle was abandoned, according to an incident report.

Officer Frankie Henderson went to check on the vehicle and noticed there was a man sleeping in the driver’s seat. Officers knocked on the windows of the orange 2016 Dodge Charger several times and eventually woke up 25-year-old Jordan David Conley after they shined a flashlight at his eyes.

The Little Rock told officers he could not call someone to pick him up because his phone was dead. After he found out the man’s phone was dead, officer Henderson first dialed *67 before allowing Conley to call someone to get him. However, the 25-year-old was reportedly frustrated “and said he did not know any numbers.”

While at the police department, the Little Rock man admitted to drinking earlier but said he “didn’t feel he was drunk at this time.”

“He said he had not eaten today and was just going to pick up his girlfriend from Best Buy,” the report reads. “[Conley] was unsure as to why he ended up at the Shell gas station because he never goes there.”

Online records show Conley was ultimately charged with a DWI and is scheduled to appear Oct. 7 in Conway District Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.

Wallet stolen from gas station

A Georgia man called police late Friday after an unnamed suspect stole his wallet from the Citgo gas station.

According to an incident report, the 71-year-old Georgia man “was eating a snack with his wife … when the cashier asked if had his wallet” shortly before midnight Friday. When the clerk asked him if he had his wallet, he realized he must have left it sitting on the counter, the report states.

At this point, the cashier ran outside in an attempt to stop another customer whom she thought took the wallet, but the man denied stealing anything “and continued walking away.”

The suspect took off walking toward Los Tres Potrillos and then walked behind the Howard Johnson Inn prior to officers arriving on scene.

Conway officers searched the surrounding area in an attempt to find the suspect or a wallet lying on the ground but were unsuccessful, the report states.