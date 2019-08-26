A tentative dedication for a park-in-progress that will immortalize three important figures in Fort Smith's history is set for Sept. 28.

Retired Sebastian County Circuit Judge Jim Spears gave a presentation Sunday on Gateway Park as part of the Clayton House's Clayton Conversations series of events.

Spears said the nonprofit organization 64.6 Downtown, which is responsible for the development of the park, is going to try to have a dedication for the park Sept. 28, but park construction has been slowed due to rain.

It will be at the intersection of Rogers and Garrison avenues, and will feature bronze statues of Judge Isaac Parker, John Carnall and Sister of Mercy Mother Superior Mary Teresa Farrell.

Spears went into detail on the history of the project and how it came to be. He also explained the role played in Fort Smith's history by each of the figures memorialized in statues in the park. Spears said Parker will not be portrayed in accordance with his historically inaccurate moniker, "The Hanging Judge."

"This is Judge Parker, who was sent here to clean up the corruption in the Fort Smith court, to bring stability to the law in the Indian Nation," Spears said.

In addition to other accomplishments, Spears said Parker helped establish the Fort Smith School System and St. John's Hospital. The latter grew into Sparks Regional Medical Center, which is now Baptist Health-Fort Smith.

"He was a community leader, and that's the Judge Parker that we're portraying," Spears said.

Parker's statue will portray him sitting in a chair with an open law book, looking off in the direction of Washington, D.C., Spears said.

John Carnall represents public education in Fort Smith, Spears said. Carnall Elementary School was named in his honor. Farrell came to Fort Smith for the Sisters of Mercy in 1853 for health care and education. She represents the establishment of health care during that time in Fort Smith's history, Spears said.