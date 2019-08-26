Both the Booneville and Magazine school districts acknowledged via social media and website postings they have received information about an alleged threat of gun violence at an undisclosed Arkansas school reportedly planned for later this week.

In a press release on Sunday the Arkansas State Police officials said they have been in close contact in recent days with the Federal Bureau of Investigation attempting to identify the source of the threat. At this time no corroborating evidence or useful details have been uncovered in regard to the information provided to the FBI, the release states.

"We will continue to practice sound security procedures on a daily basis to make sure our students and staff are protected. We will use heightened security measures due to this threat," Booneville schools officials stated in a social media post.

"We at Magazine Public Schools take all such law enforcement announcements seriously and will, as always, be vigilant in regard to the safety of our students and employees," the school stated on its webpage. "It takes all of us to keep our community safe, which is why we are partnering with the See Something, Say Something campaign through the Department of Homeland Security."

In the event more specific or credible information is received; it will be shared with local law enforcement offices, state and local school officials, as well as Arkansas citizens, the ASP release states.

The Arkansas State Police asks that if anyone has information about a threat of violence whether the site of the threat may be a school or other public place, please contact your nearest Arkansas State Police Office or local law enforcement agency.