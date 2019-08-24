Future School of Fort Smith is known for its efforts to connect high school students to local employers through internships. This year, new software could give kids an even better experience.

The first change will come with the utilization of Taleo recruitment software. Future School Principal Allison Montiel said its board president, Jason Green, helped the school gain access to the program.

Green is the vice president of human resources at ABB/Baldor in Fort Smith, which uses the recruiting software.

Montiel said the school plans to build profiles to highlight the skills and experiences of its students for employers to look through. She said it will help internship sites see which students might fit well for the organizations.

Future School is also in the process of implementing ImBlaze, a service to help manage the internship program.

Superintendent Boyd Logan said this serves as a geolocator for students to show they’re at the internship site. Students will check in and out of their site on the mobile app, but it's not a GPS tracker. It will allow the teacher and internship mentor communicate, Montiel said, to ensure the student is learning and getting a proper experience.

“It allows us to have a degree of accountability with the student, mentor and teacher and allows us to be able to make sure it’s a quality experience for the kid,” Montiel said.

ImBlaze will also help match students’ interests to internship organizations with whom the school already has relationships. It will store the background check information for the sites and it keeps a running database of employers Future School works with.

Montiel said the school’s internship director, April Oden, is leading the implementation of the program.

Without students embracing the out-of-the-box learning style of Future School, though, none of these upgrades would happen or be necessary. They’re the “energizing force” and purpose for the school, Montiel said.

“When a 10th-grader comes here and says, ‘I came here for the networks I’ll build when I graduate,’ that kind of proactive, forward-facing thinking on the part of a young person is so inspiring,” Montiel said. “It bleeds out to our community through our internship program, and they start to see there’s a talent base here in Fort Smith that we don’t have to lose if we invest in them early.”

Montiel said too many students attend universities outside of the city and may never come back, while others may have incredible skills but don’t thrive in the traditional classroom. This is where the internship program helps build a bridge between students and their community.

All students must complete at least one internship while enrolled at Future School, which is built into their schedules on Wednesdays, though many do more and take classes through the Western Arkansas Technical Center at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

“The purpose of our internship program is to give them the networks and the roots here in the community, so when they are 23 or 24 and looking for jobs, they have contacts and networks they made in high school that they can call,” Montiel said.

Montiel said the growing staff is invested and engaged in ensuring the school fulfills its mission to provide opportunities for students to shape their future and help build the community.

“Working around that kind of energy is awesome,” Montiel said. “I wouldn’t want to do anything else.”