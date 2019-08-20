THEFTS

SOUTH 35TH TERRACE, 8300 BLOCK: Two guitars valued at about $500 were reported stolen.



NORTH EAST STREET, 2500 BLOCK: A washer and dryer valued at $600 were reported stolen.



5100 TOWSON AVE.: A mountain bike valued at $1,000 was reported stolen at Pawn Stars.



2307 ZERO ST.: Items valued at $4,510 were reported stolen at Sprint.

SOUTH H STREET, 1900 BLOCK: A television and miscellaneous tools valued at $350 were reported stolen during a residential burglary in which a door was pried open.



HOUSTON STREET, 1600 BLOCK: Items valued at $1,250 were reported stolen during a residential burglary in which a lock box was broken open.



NORTH SHORT L STREET, 1800 BLOCK: A 2000 Yamaha motorcycle valued at $2,000 was reported stolen.



VALLEY FORGE ROAD, 8200 BLOCK: Hydrocodone and Percocet valued at $10 was reported stolen during a residential burglary.



GARY STREET, 5600 BLOCK: Two televisions and miscellaneous clothing valued at $800 were reported stolen.



1502 DODSON AVE.: Miscellaneous prescription medications valued at $1 and $60 cash were reported stolen.



SOUTH 16TH STREET/FRESNO STREET: Two backpack blowers valued at $900 were reported stolen.



YORKSHIRE DRIVE, 4400 BLOCK: A driver's license and a checkbook valued at $2 were reported stolen during a vehicle break-in.



NORTH 21ST STREET: A blue 2011 Nissan Versa valued at $8,000 was reported stolen.



JENNY LIND ROAD, 7500 BLOCK: A bicycle valued at $1,200 was reported stolen.



ASSAULTS

A POTEAU WOMAN reported her boyfriend headbutted her, causing her nose to bleed, and broke her cellphone, causing $200 in damage.

JUSTIN DEWAYNE GRASS OF OKLAHOMA CITY was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member.

GREGORY TODD HAYS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

RONNIE LEE HARLEY OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

MELINDA SUE STANLEY OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of less than four ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, theft by receiving, an absconding warrant and a parole violation.

TRESHAWNA ANN DAUGHERTY OF MULDROW, CHRISTOPHER LEE STOWELL AND LANCI ANN SCHARBOR, BOTH OF FORT SMITH, AND MICKEY JOE NEIGHBORS OF ALMA were arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Scharbor was also arrested on suspicion of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance. Neighbors was also arrested on suspicion of three counts of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance, a misdemeanor assist outside agency warrant and a parole violation.

SOMMER FAYE LONG OF HACKETT was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than four ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance.

ANGELO RAY GONZALES OF JACKSONVILLE was arrested on suspicion of possession with the purpose to deliver, delivery, or manufacture of counterfeit schedule I/II substance, an absconding warrant and a parole violation.

SEX CRIMES

A FORT SMITH MAN reported another man tried to sexually molest him.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

6500 JENNY LIND ROAD: An employee at FFO Home reported another employee has been using a company-issued credit card to make a total of $16,745 in accumulated fraudulent purchases since May 2018.



TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A BARLING WOMAN AND A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man threatened to kill them. The Barling woman also reported the man pulled her hair and bit her on the inside of her left arm.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

NORTH 6TH STREET, 4200 BLOCK: A dead bolt door lock valued at about $100 was reported damaged during a break-in.



A FORT SMITH MAN reported someone caused $1,000 to $25,000 in damage to a vehicle he rented.

SOUTH P STREET, 4700 BLOCK: A break-in was reported.



CARRIZO STREET, 3400 BLOCK: A window was reported broken during a residential burglary.



NORTH 46TH STREET, 500 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

1401 U.S. 71 S.: A door at Atwoods sustained $1,000 in damage.

BLAISE ZACHARY WARRICK, 27, OF LONGVIEW, TEXAS, was arrested on an absconding warrant and a parole violation.

JOSEPH BRANDON MOORE, 33, OF HACKETT was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant and two failure to pay fine warrants.

AUSTIN WILLIAM CLARK, 30, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant.

KRISTERPHER SHAWN MURPHY, 33, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an absconding warrant, a parole violation and a failure to pay fine warrant.

CHRISTO REY PINEDA, 32, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault and a warrant for first degree terroristic threatening.

TRAVIS COLT HAGAR, 26, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an absconding warrant, a parole violation and suspicion of misdemeanor fleeing.

BRANDON DAVID ALVAREZ, 36, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an absconding warrant and a parole violation.

JIMMY RICHARD JOHNSON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an absconding warrant, a felony assist outside agency warrant and a parole violation.