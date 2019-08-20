The Hot Springs Village lakes committee met on Aug. 14, hearing from lakes ecology and fisheries manager Brad Meredith on certain matters, 1 being lake levels.

Meredith checked each lake on Aug. 12 and found all to be at, or a little below, normal levels. At normal levels were Cortez, DeSoto and Pineda. Down the farthest was Granada at 7 inches, followed by Sophia at 6, Estrella at 5, Maria, Isabella and Segovia at 4 inches. Down 3 inches were Balboa and Coronado.

Heavy rain swept through the Village a day later, so levels are likely to have changed but are still representative.

Meredith’s department has done extensive remodeling of the Lake Coronado fishing pier, complete with nice benches.

Dredging plans for 2019-2020 are underway. Lakes undergoing the work this cycle are Granada and Estrella. Meredith said the work typically begins on Nov. 1 and that he’d like to see the lake drawn down 6 feet. But lakeside common property access is an issue at these lakes due to few access points. There are only 3 possibilities on Granada and little more on Estrella. If only mechanical dredging takes place, he added that a 3 foot drawdown would be enough.

Spraying of shoreline weeds that are in the water continues with, thus far, 45 owners seeking the service as of Aug. 8. Meredith reminded everyone this spraying is for water weeds, not weeds in a person’s lawn, garden, etc.

Meredith told everyone the collection boxes at all Village lake boat ramps have, since their start-up in 2016, brought in a little over $20,000, exceeding his expectations.

CMP advisory committee member Clint Blackman III gave a review of what the committee is doing, telling the members and audience that the CMP is like a moon shot, it’s a goal and they are working on that plan/goal. He stated that there has been a lot of misinformation put forth and encouraged everyone to read the CMP document (for more on CMP meetings see several articles in past and future HSV Voice issues).

Compliance at the lakes/ramps was again brought up. It was reported that recommendations have been given to Police Chief Ricky Middleton. It was also mentioned that monitoring of the Lake Balboa parking lot has taken place with more frequency.

The committee meets again at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11, at Coronado Center.



