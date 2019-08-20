The Isabella Golf Club in Hot Springs Village, the popular well-known golfing community located less than an hour from Little Rock, has joined Arkansas’s Natural State Golf Trail.

“Hot Springs Village offers one of the most dramatic golf course settings in the state of Arkansas with 9 golf clubs located within 26,000 acres of the Village. Joining the prestigious Natural State Golf Trail is a wonderful opportunity for Hot Springs Village to partner with other elite golf courses here in Arkansas. Isabella, which was formerly ranked as a No.1 golf course in Arkansas by the Arkansas Business Journal, will be a great addition to the trail. This new partnership between Hot Springs Village and the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism will only help enhance Arkansas as a golfing destination,” said Tom Heffer, PGA golf professional and director of golf services in Hot Springs Village.

The Natural State Golf Trail provides golf packages and information for golf travelers from across the country looking to navigate Arkansas and include golf on their vacations. The Natural State Golf Trail has established marketing partnerships with the Arkansas Hospitality Association and the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to help promote some of the best public access golf courses across The Natural State.

Opened in 2000, Isabella Golf Club was ranked as the number one course in Arkansas by Golf Digest and the Arkansas Business Journal from 2002-2006 and has continued to receive high rankings year after year. Designed by Ault, Clark & Associates, Isabella is a 27-hole complex featuring three unique 9-hole rotations—Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria.

“Adding Hot Springs Village has always been a goal of the trail, and we are excited to begin working with them. It brings even more legitimacy to our program. Arkansas is a unique destination, but our golf is strong and adding Hot Springs Village only solidifies that,” said Arkansas Golf Trail program manager and golf professional Christina Lecuyer.

Isabella has generous tree-lined fairways that demand accurate approach shots onto greens that are guarded by water hazards and bunkers. The bent grass greens have many unique undulations which offer strategic pin placements that require accurate putting skills.

Isabella is nestled in the foothills of the Ouachita Mountains and offers beautiful views. Without a doubt, Isabella offers a world class golf experience for avid and recreational golfers.

In addition to 27 holes of golf, The Saint restaurant at Isabella offers a wide-ranging menu that is sure to satisfy anyone’s appetite. The golf club is perfectly suited for your golf outings and welcomes groups both large and small