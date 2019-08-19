What should be the final versions of two animal control items and street projects are on the agenda for next week’s Board of Directors meeting.

The board will discuss an updated version of the pet licensing ordinance, which includes amendments for trap, neuter and release feral cat programs; reductions in licensing fees for residents 65 years and older; and certain exemptions.

These amendments were discussed last week at the board’s study session. Ward 1 Director Keith Lau and City Clerk Sherri Gard suggested repealing the original items, which were approved Aug. 6, and replacing it with the updated version. This would help with the record-keeping process and ensure there is less confusion about what is and isn’t required.

“Ordinance No. 55-19 adopted on August 6 is intended to be repealed and replaced with the ordinance on this agenda, which incorporates changes to definitions, clarifications related to trap/neuter/release programs, exemptions for microchipping, and provisions for residents over 65 years of age obtaining licenses for their pets,” Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman wrote in a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken.

Rescues who operate trap neuter and release programs will not be considered the owners of feral cats, those deemed wild and unadoptable, who are being altered and released back to the area where they were captured. Fort Smith Animal Control will not be responsible for catching these cats, either.

If a licensed veterinarian indicates a pet older than 4 months should not be microchipped due to age, poor health or illness, it will be issued a license as if it was microchipped. Unless safety is a concern, all licensed pets must be chipped, regardless of alteration status.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton and At-large Director Robyn Dawson both proposed at the study session a discount for residents 65 years and older.

Licenses for altered and microchipped pets would be free, rather than $10, and licenses for unaltered and microchipped pets would be $20, instead of $60.

Pets caught running loose who are licensed, chipped and altered will be returned home for free and no civil penalty will be assessed. If the dog still ends up at the shelter, however, the owner may be subject to an impoundment fee.

An updated resolution to approve the Kitties and Kanines shelter contract is also included. A provision has been included for “no vacancy” credits, which says the city will receive a credit of 1/30th of its monthly fee starting on the sixth consecutive day if Kitties and Kanines stops accepting animals due to a large population.

The shelter has also agreed to keep its lost and found log for a rolling 120 days before purging. It could originally be purged at the end of 30 days.

The board also discussed at the study session the recourse provided in the contract if either party is found to be in default. No changes have been made to the clause.

Also on the agenda are several streets projects, including Phase 2 of the Massard Road widening project.

“This project includes the construction of the additional two lanes to complete the four-lane boulevard section of Massard Road extending south of Zero Street approximately 5,600 feet,” Director of Engineering Stan Snodgrass wrote in a memo to Geffken. “The project also includes the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Massard Road and McClure Drive.”

According to the agenda packet, the second phase will cost roughly $5.3 million, but it is a budgeted project.

If approved, Forsgren Inc. would be the contractor on the project with a start date of Sept. 9. It is expected to take a year to complete.

Massard Road where the widening is set to take place only has one lane in either direction. A traffic signal installation is recommended at Massard and McClure Drive.

The board will also look to approve resolutions related to a finished traffic signal project, street overlay and construction project, accepting bids for Utilities Department trucks, accepting bids for water and wastewater treatment chemicals, and revising human resources policy about no call/no show and nepotism for nonuniformed employees.

The board will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center, Building B.