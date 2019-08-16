One of the first things Jason Massey’s staff started to stress when Massey took over as Logan County Sheriff in January was compliance by registered sex offenders.

In early June deputies came to believe a Level 4 offender whose reported address was on Turkey Ridge Road near Magazine was not regularly staying at the reported residence.

As a result an arrest warrant was issued on July 30 and last week James Matthew Boley, 53, was charged with failure to comply with reporting requirements by sex offenders. The charge is a Class D felony.

Level 4 and 3 offenders must report to the sheriff’s office every three months and reaffirm all information, including address, Massey told the Democrat in March.

Logan County Chief Deputy Josh Scott added last week a deputy visits the address on file monthly for those offenders as well.

Boley was held on a $5,000 bond after an arrest warrant was served last week.

According to the Arkansas Crime Information Center’s website, a Level 4 offender is considered a sexually dangerous person. The website states Boley has offenses of false imprisonment and sexual battery.