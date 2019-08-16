Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Michael Davenport, 48, of White Hall, and Janell Canada, 35, of Pine Bluff, recorded July 17.

Jeremiah Amon Anderson, 24, of Wabbaseka, and Kenyetta Monaye Collins, 23, of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 1.

Robert Lee Tate Jr., 51, and Yolanda E. Holmes, 51, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 5.

Thomas Ray Bradley, 62, of Warren, and Vickie R. Moyer, 59, of Scott, recorded Aug. 5.

Adrian Lamar Alford, 48, and Kimberly K. Rouse, 48, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 8.

David Michael Afton, 37, and Erika Lynnsey Hawn, 28, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 12.

Cherry Shaw Jr., 38, and Katara Rochelle Eans, 27, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 12.

Thomas Christopher Neisius, 32, and Cassie D. Young, 30, both of Rison, recorded Aug. 14.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Joshsica Moore v. Tyrel Willis, granted Aug. 12.

Valire Jackson v. Reagan Jowanda, granted Aug. 12.

David Norton v. Jami Norton, granted Aug. 12.