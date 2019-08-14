Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County requires lane closures on a Benton city street and I-30 frontage road, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Construction crews will be re-constructing the intersection of West Sevier Street and the I-30 Frontage Road on the north side of the interstate. Weather permitting, the eastbound lane of West Sevier Street will be closed approximately 200 feet before its connection with the frontage road through Saturday, August 31.Access to area businesses will be maintained. Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signage.

During this time, the westbound lane of West Sevier Street will be closed for two nights in this work area to allow crews to place a drainage pipe at the intersection. This work will occur overnight between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic on the I-30 Frontage Road will be directed underneath the South Street Bridge as an alternate route to access West Sevier Street.

To allow for the drainage pipe work, the westbound (outside) lane of the I-30 Frontage Road will be closed east of West Sevier Street between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. for up to four nights beginning Wednesday, August 14. Frontage road traffic will be required to yield to I-30 off-ramp traffic at Exit 116. Areas adjacent to the interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.

This project (Job CA0601) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction. More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.