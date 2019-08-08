Pine Bluff Arsenal personnel will be disposing of munitions at the facility Friday, Aug. 9.

Residents living close to the Arsenal shouldn’t be alarmed if they hear small explosions and see smoke coming from the installation Friday.

These munitions were discovered during a project that has been ongoing at the Arsenal since 2012, according to a news release.

“This project is part of an on-going effort by the Arsenal to address potential safety, health and environmental issues, and includes partnership efforts between the installation, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” according to the release.