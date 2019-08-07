The Fort Smith Port Authority and its port operator Five Rivers Distribution held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss rebuilding the Port of Fort Smith after historic flooding that has left the port unusable since late May.

Following an hour of discussion, a second special meeting was set for 4 p.m. today for the port authority to review three bids for demolition work that will begin the process to rebuild the port with an estimated $3.93 million insurance claim. Demolition of two buildings and other areas for rebuilding could take from a month to 45 days, Five Rivers Distribution President Marty Shell said.

The authority on Tuesday authorized Shell to apply for a $50,000 waterways development grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Jeff Dingman, Fort Smith deputy city administrator, told the port authority he is also applying for FEMA flood mitigation funds for the port.

A detailed appraisal of flooding damage at the Port of Fort Smith has been submitted to the authority showing the replacement and actual cost values being the same. Meanwhile, Five Rivers Distribution has been back in business for about one month at its Van Buren location on the Arkansas River.

"We've been out of business at the Port of Fort Smith since May 23," Shell told the Port Authority members. "I just want to get my employees back to work. Time is very, very important. We need to go."

Shell emphasized the economic impact and value of the Port of Fort Smith at 200 Navy Road to local businesses that rely on it for hauling freight at a fraction of the cost by road.

Delaying a rebuild of the port could be a loss of business to other ports, Shell said. Dingman in the meeting Tuesday cautioned the port authority to approve a request by Shell for authorization to start demolition and rebuilding the port because the insurance reimbursement funds were not yet available. Shell received three bids by 4 p.m. Tuesday after the 11:30 a.m. meeting. He will present the bids to the port authority at 4 p.m. today.

Five Rivers has about 18 employees and about four are currently laid off because of the unusable Port of Fort Smith.