“I’ve been with the POA since 1984 starting at Coronado Center then moving to Balboa when it was being built in 1986. I enjoy being here, facing challenges and solving problems we encounter each day," said Johnny Hargrove, Cortez superintendent, since 2011.

Asked what the toughest problem was he's faced so far this past year and in 2019, he said, “The abnormal amount of rain has been tough, but luckily we've had better temperatures lately which gives us a little more help. I can't complain about the weather overall so far this year."

As other superintendents have mentioned, Hargrove also indicated staff shortage is a drawback in staying ahead of all necessary maintenance at times. “I do have some very good seasonal workers, but when it is the end of summer, it's not the end of growing season, so it is difficult for us to keep up with what needs to be done. I drive the course looking for things we've had to put aside like tending to particular flower beds and other items we need to address."

Hargrove said this time of year is hard to maintain as vegetation is growing fast, golf rounds are up and the course needs to be ready for the first golfer each day. Cortez had a 9 a.m. shotgun that particular day which gave the crew early time on the course to ready greens, fairways and bunkers then have a sufficient time following play to get back on the track to attend other details.

“We’ve had a couple of problems with drainage, but we try to stay ahead of those like on the right side of No. 7 and it’s been fixed recently. We've also corrected the same issue on No. 15 fairway."

Hargrove said many things have been improved at Cortez over the past 10 years and projects are still being planned and are underway.

The Cortez crew has been active in covering heavy tree locations near the fairways with mulch beds. "It's always hard to grow grass in these areas, so we put mulch and sediment down as it looks better and we've also added flower beds to enhance the overall appearance."

When winter comes Hargrove and staff work on bunker improvement. They remove all the sand and clean the drain replacing the bottom level of gravel, the fabric and top with new sand. “Offseason we try to renovate bunkers having the worst drainage problems." Hargrove also mentioned they were concentrating on filling potholes on the fairways.

Speaking of Gary Myers, POA agronomist Hargrove said "Myers has been a great deal of help to all of us with seminars and also bringing in vendor representatives to make extensive recommendations on using their products to our best advantage

“We have some very active Adopt-a-Hole residents and appreciate their assistance sanding divots and repairing green marks. We can't thank them enough as it gives us time to work on bigger projects."

Hargrove and wife, Cathy, live just outside HSV and their son, Tyler recently graduated from high school.

Watch for more superintendent comments and updates in future issues of the Voice.