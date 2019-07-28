As is typically the case, she start of the new school year after every legislative session brings with it a number of new laws concerning education.

Among those laws, which take effect today, is one that makes passing a stopped school bus an even more costly mistake when Magazine starts school on Monday, July 29 — Booneville students return to the classroom on Aug. 13.

Filed by Rep. Charlene Fite (R, Van Buren), Act 166, of 2019 redefines demonstrating reckless disregard for school bus passenger safety as a Class A misdemeanor. Upon conviction of an alleged offense, the driver an be fined between $500 and $2,500.

On April 24, 3,896 Arkansas school bus drivers from 227 school districts participated in a yearly, one-day survey of such offenses.

Drivers recorded instances where motorists passed stopped school buses that had their red lights flashing during both morning and afternoon routes. There were 884 instances. Of those, 491 happened during the afternoon with 393 in the morning.

There were some 711 motorists who passed from the front of the bus but there were 12 incidents where motorists passed on the right side of the bus — where students enter and exit the bus. There were 872 instances where motorists passed on the bus driver’s left side.

Other laws to take effect include a second driving offense, Act 288, also filed by Fite, makes use of a cell phone in a school zone a primary offense for which a law enforcement officer may stop a driver.

Act 676, filed by Rep. Justin Boyd (R, Fort Smith), requires schools to create, maintain and post only the number of its students who are exempt from immunizations and the number of those who have failed to provide proof of vaccinations who have no exemption from the Department of Human Services.

Act 428, filed by Rep. Andy Davis (R, Roland) stipulates a school shall not provide a meal or snack different from other student or prevent a student from accessing the school’s meal or snack service but the school may, after five charges, attempt to collect debut or request parent apply for meal benefits.

The school may not do anythin to stigmatize the student, such as wear a wristband, sit in a separate location or make student charges publicly known.

Act 1016, filed by Rep. Joe Cloud (R, Russellville), stipulates the Arkansas Department of Educations shall, by the 2019-2020 school year, identify develop, and approve a Bible course for high school credit.

Act 247, filed by Lee Johnson (R, Greenwood), makes permissible the possession and use of topical sunscreen. School employees are not required to administer the product.