The Fort Smith Trane Commercial HVAC team recently received the 2018 Ingersoll Rand Applied Commercial HVAC plant of the year award for "outstanding achievement."

"The plant’s ongoing achievements in manufacturing excellence, safety, employee engagement and community involvement, exemplify the diverse and fulfilling career opportunities available in manufacturing in the U.S. and the region," a Trane news release states. "Trane Fort Smith’s achievements support Ingersoll Rand and Trane’s bold sustainability commitments designed to meet the challenge of climate change, provide world-class systems and service performance for buildings, homes, transportation and industrial customers, and improve the quality of life for the people and communities where it operates and serves."

An event was held Friday at the Fort Smith Trane Commercial HVAC plant with Trane team members, Fort Smith Mayor George McGill and Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Tim Allen. Justin Johnson, plant manager, offered a tour to guests of the facility at 9900 Aire Circle.