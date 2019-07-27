Consent decree negotiations are still occurring between the city and Department of Justice.

City Administrator Carl Geffken recently told the Fort Smith Board of Directors administration is working to provide the DOJ and Environmental Protection Agency with a financial capability analysis, showing an inability to afford the work.

The current sewer rates are around 1.9% to 2% of the median household income. A completion schedule extension may be granted if the cost of finishing the consent decree will exceed 2.5% of the median household income.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income of Fort Smith households is roughly $36,500. Citizens pay average of $955 annually for utility services, with about $560 going to sewer services alone, based on 12 statements of the average utility bill amount.

Geffken said residents simply can’t afford it. The city was originally required to perform $250 million worth of work, but that has increased to $480 million.

While Geffken doesn’t want anymore rate increases, he can’t ensure they won’t occur. Acceptable rates, according to the DOJ, are based on a percentage of the median income. This means the city may have to raise rates if the median household income also increases.

Utilities Director Jerry Walters previously said his department is developing an online matrix showing the consent decree requirements, what has been accomplished and what’s left. He called it a “scorecard.”

“When we’re done with that, you’ll be able to look and see where we’re at with each individual requirement of the consent decree,” Walters said. “Right now, we’ve met the requirements of the consent decree.”

Walters said there have been requests for individual project extensions, but without significant changes to the consent decree, the city may not continue to meet the remaining goals. Most of the wet-weather work has been completed, and the department is working on dry-weather work.

“We’re asking for modifications, because we believe the consent decree is crafted in such a way that the work isn’t being done in totally logical and most efficient basis,” Geffken said.

Geffken can’t divulge details about the negotiations because of a confidentiality agreement, but he said all parties are trying to “find a common and mutually agreed upon end to the consent decree.”

It’s unclear if this will be a five-year extension, major rework of the requirements or both.

Some requirements of the consent decree are remedial measures to prevent wet and dry weather sanitary sewer overflows, increasing the capacity of sewer basins, upgrades to pump stations and sanitary sewer assessments, and perform cleaning and maintenance on service lines

The city is also required to have various programs for sewer service and maintenance assistance for qualifying residents. This is not an exhaustive list.

Sanitary sewer overflows is when untreated sewage gets into the “Waters of the United States,” including the Arkansas River and may be punished for future overflows. For this reason, city manholes warn residents against opening them and dumping substances down them.

The city open several manholes during the flood, however, to prevent sewage backups into homes that were otherwise unaffected by the weather event. Geffken notified the DOJ of the action.

Fort Smith representatives will continue to work toward a solution both acceptable to the federal government and feasible for the city. It’s unknown when this will occur.