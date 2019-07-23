Hot Springs Village police received report of vandalism at a local marina.

Also, the public is reminded that when windshield wipers are in use, state law requires headlights.



July 11

A male reportedly was dragging 2 branches on Danville Road near the Danville Gate around 9:09 p.m. A responding officer did not find any suspicious activity or pedestrians on Village property or on Danville Road. He also checked the DeSoto Boulevard area.

An officer helped a Villager remove a small bird in a home at 9:27 p.m. It flew out the door into a tree.

After a report of a disturbance at Cortez Beach at 9:32 p.m., an officer found young people enjoying themselves, leaving the beach.



July 12

A gate runner who drove in the West Gate at 9:23 a.m. and went to Cresta Way was working on the home. The worker said it was his first time in the Village. The owner said he had called him in, and would make sure he knew how to check in next time.

Criminal mischief was found at Balboa Marina in the morning. Vandalism included taking a boat’s fire extinguisher and covering the boat in foam, taking items and untying a boat, strewing important papers in the water and placing life jackets from one boat into another boat. A complainant told police she believes young people did it the night of July 10. Another complainant said she had found her battery case had been tampered with a week earlier.

A boater at Coronado boat slips said two paddleboats appeared to be hanging around his slip around 6:29 p.m., which worried him, but the paddleboaters later headed down the lake.

Officers went to a Marinero Way disturbance at 6:50 p.m. A resident said she been drinking alcohol and was feeling sick. LifeNet staff evaluated her, but she declined further medical assistance.

An officer kept the peace on Frontera Circle at 7:18 p.m., where a woman retrieved personal items.

A small brown pickup with a company name on the side failed to check in the West Gate at 7:55 p.m.

A dog was reportedly barking on Pintuerero Way around 9:56 p.m.



July 13

While parked on Balboa boat ramp, an officer heard loud music from a boat in mid-lake at 12:54 a.m. He drove to an Atrayente Way home, where the boat traveled. An owner said her husband had taken young people on a boat ride, and they did not realize the music was too loud. All promised to keep the noise down.

An officer watched Balboa Gate while a POA employee worked to make the gate operate correctly around 5:50 a.m.

A strange noise from a Parada Lane garage at 7:29 a.m., which made the owner’s dog fearful, was found to be a bird.

A vehicle knocked over 2 mailboxes on Escocia Way after 9 p.m. July 12, probably after 11 a.m. No paint transfer or other evidence was found. One box had $200 damage; the other box owner was not available.

An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle parked on Cantabrian Way.

An officer who was keeping the peace at an estate settlement at 10:37 a.m. saw a Villager become loud and argumentative with his sisters. He was asked to lower his voice and quit cursing. He later asked for a ride to his home and received a ride, but he later returned to the late parents’ home and continued to disagree, before leaving. A sister later called police and asked for an officer to keep the peace at her brother’s home, where she placed his items in his driveway.

A man who had placed fishing jugs in Lake Cortez immediately removed them at 12:06 p.m. when told they are not allowed in any Village lake.

An officer removed a tree limb partially blocking Empinado Way at 6:02 p.m.



July 14

Police investigated 3 separate juvenile reports.

An internet gamer told police at 12:54 p.m. an online player in an online game revealed personal information about players in the group. The Villager immediately logged out, and changed his password.

After a 911 hangup call from Gancho Way, police were unable to locate anyone who admitted to calling, or who was in distress