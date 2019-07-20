State Rep. Cindy Crawford has announced that she will seek re-election next year to continue serving as Arkansas’s Representative for District 76.

District 76 encompasses much of eastern Fort Smith spanning into Barling and Chaffee Crossing, and southern Fort Smith including areas of Fianna Hills through Rye Hill. District 76 includes many community assets such as Mercy Health Systems, Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Ben Geren Park and Parrot Island, and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

For the 92nd General Assembly, Crawford served on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative & Military Affairs Committee. She also continues to serve as the chief executive officer at Tree of Life and Hannah House in Fort Smith, and has been involved in numerous civic and professional organizations such as the River Valley Tobacco and Drug Coalition, Restore Hope, and the Sebastian County Republican Committee.

During the recent legislative session, Crawford says she kept her campaign promise to “empower and restore families” and addressed the foster care crisis. She co-sponsored H.B. 1762, which is now Act 833 on the "Qualifications of a Guardian." This act now allows judges to look at situations of a family who needs a grandmother or other family member to become the legal guardian of a minor child or an aging parent. Previously this was prohibited in many cases because state law would not allow a felon to be the guardian of another, even in situations where the charge was more than 25 years ago and they had since paid restitution, attended college, and had a good-paying job that enabled them to support themselves and a family member in need. Guardianship will not be given to someone who has committed a heinous or violent crime, including sexual offenses.

"This act will help with the foster care crisis in our state by keeping children within their families," Crawford wrote. "Children may reside with their grandparents, aunts, and uncles if the judge finds them fit."

Crawford also said she has kept her promise of supporting life in the womb, by co-sponsoring legislation to create the “Cherish Act” and prohibit abortions after 18 weeks gestation, except in a medical emergency.

Crawford continues to be an advocate for Second Amendment rights, she noted, by supporting every piece of legislation that came before the Arkansas House of Representatives in the 92nd General Assembly to ensure the right to "protect ourselves, our family, and our property." In one occasion within the Judicial Committee, Crawford said she represented the only vote cast against a bill that would have taken gun rights away from those who had a misdemeanor. She believed it would be setting a "dangerous precedent." Though the bill made it to the House floor, Crawford spoke against it and with the support of colleagues within the House, it was defeated.

Support of small businesses has also been a campaign promise Crawford says she continues to stress. Her efforts were recognized with an Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce Business Matters Leadership award for the 92nd General Assembly.

Law enforcement and other first responders such as firefighters have also been a focus for her, she said, by helping them obtain tools needed to do their jobs more efficiently, such as training and availability of Naloxone. For firefighters, Crawford said she fought to have wages back paid and pay raises reinstated that were removed at no fault of the fire crews.

Crawford also said she stood with the governor and other members of the House and Senate on a new highway bill that will support Arkansas infrastructure. There was also a companion bill that ensures funds are adequately spent requiring an annual study and review of the Arkansas Transportation Department.